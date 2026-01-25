30 incumbent councillors lose in Busia district

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The just-concluded Local Council Five (LCV) elections in Busia district have kicked out thirty (30) incumbent councillors, ushering in new faces. Busia district council comprises 41 councilors representing fourteen (14) sub-counties, four (4) town councils, and two (2) divisions, covering a total of twenty (20) administrative units.

The results, declared by Joan Aduru, the Busia district returning officer, from Thursday evening to Friday morning, indicate that several incumbent councilors lost their seats and did not appear at the tally centre.

Among those who lost include NRM’s Betty Ajambo Bwire, the female councilor for Busitema Subcounty, who was defeated by Misanya Margret (Independent); NRM’s Olow Charles, who lost to Independent Francis Erony; and Sande John Alex, who won in Daban Subcounty, where incumbent Laban Wandera did not contest.

In interviews, some incumbents who retained their posts credited their victory to voters’ decisions and their efforts to improve service delivery in their respective areas. NRM’s Onyango Peter Nakeri from Lumino/Majanji Town Council said his win was by “God’s grace,” noting that voters increasingly favor candidates who provide financial incentives rather than long-term services.

Ronald Okambo, councillor for Masaba Subcounty, attributed his re-election to the efforts he made during his previous term to improve service delivery in the subcounty.

Henry Wakodo, the incumbent male councillor representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), said his victory came from avoiding political conflicts in the district. He urged both incumbent and newly elected councillors to work together with the new LCV chairman to transform Busia district through development initiatives.

URN