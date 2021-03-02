25 unexploded ordnances found in Agago and Nwoya districts

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 25 unexploded ordnances -UXOs have been found in Agago and Nwoya districts.

The devices believed to have been left behind during the Lord’s Resistance Army –LRA insurgency in Northern Uganda were discovered by the local communities who reported to police and other local leaders.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson revealed that six of the unexploded ordnances were found in Agago while nineteen were found in Nwoya district.

According to Okema, fifteen out of the nineteen explosives found in Nwoya have already been gathered in a safe place in Anaka Town Council by police only waiting to be detonated, while the other four are still in the communities.

He told URN on Monday afternoon that they have already notified the Counter Terrorism Police who are expected to detonate the devices anytime this week.

Jacklyn Angwec, a resident of Kal Parish, Ongako Sub –County in Omoro district said they discovered an unexploded ordnance in May last year at Kock Kor Primary School garden but up to date, it has not yet been removed despite alerting police and local leaders.

She said the residents are living in fear as they say more of such devices may still be in the area.

In December last year, a grenade explosion killed two children and injured two others in Lamwo district. The children, all residents of Abuka Village, Palabek Gem Sub –County were said to be grazing animals in the field when they landed on the explosive.

