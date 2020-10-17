24 candidates nominated for four parliamentary seats in Arua city

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 24 candidates vying for seats in the 11th Parliament have been nominated for three positions of Ayivu East, West, Central Division and City Woman in Arua City.

Nine of them are Independent, while four are from the ruling NRM party, three from Democratic Party, two Forum for Democratic Change, three from National Unity Party, two from ANT and one from the Justice Forum party.

Ayivu West Division had the least contestants with four nominated, while Ayivu East had nine contestants, Arua Central division had six parliamentary candidates nominated and City Woman MP seat has five contestants.

Juma Shesa, the Electoral Commission Returning – EC Officer Arua City while briefing the Press on Friday afternoon said the EC is prepared to ensure the campaigns and the electoral process goes on smoothly without violating the set rules, adding that a conflict resolution committee is already in place to resolve any disputes.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates nominated in four elective Parliamentary seats in Arua city have pledged to abide by the rules of the game and respect their campaign schedule allocation.

According to the EC officials, the two days’ nominations exercise in Arua which ended on Thursday were peaceful though some candidates delayed the process by not availing the required documents and making payments in time.

The EC has also warned the nominated candidates to avoid congregating supporters, managing campaign time well and being exemplary on observing SOPs for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

URN