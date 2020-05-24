23 more people test positive to COVID-19, cases rise to 198

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty-three new cases of Coronavirus disease have been recorded in the country, bringing Uganda’s count to 198 nationals. These were part of 1,187 samples tested On Saturday from the border points and the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

19 of the reported 23 cases are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country through the Elegu and Busia points of entry in Northern and Eastern Uganda, while the four cases were from the community.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the community cases came into contact with positive truck drivers. At the time of testing, the four cases were under quarantine.

The government also blocked the entry of 38 truck drivers who tested positive at different points of entry. This brings the number of drivers who have been sent back to 206, since the beginning of the week.

On Friday, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health told journalists that it was risky for Uganda to treat foreigners because this was likely to strain health centres and also increase the risk of spreading the disease to Ugandans.

Uganda’s increase your in cases comes at a time when the number of cases reported on the African continent is on the rise. As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases on the continent surpassed the 100,000 mark, with over 3,500 deaths reported.

South Africa and Egypt have the highest recorded cases at over 20,000 and 15,000 respectively. Lesotho and Seychelles have the lowest cases reporting one and 11 cases respectively.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa says that even if the number of cases has risen to 100,000 there’s still hope that effects of the disease on the continent might not be as dire as earlier predicted.

“For now COVID-19 has made a soft landfall in Africa, and the continent has been spared the high numbers of deaths which have devastated other regions of the world. It is possible our youth dividend is paying off and leading to fewer deaths. But we must not be lulled into complacency as our health systems are fragile and are less able to cope with a sudden increase in cases,” Dr Moeti said.

Case modelling by WHO estimate that as many as 190,000 COVID-19 deaths could be recorded in Africa within one year of fighting the disease.

Uganda has not recorded any death. However, 65 patients have so far been discharged from different treatment centers around the country.

