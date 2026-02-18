20 Ugandan students secure Shs 3.85bn Airtel Africa tech fellowship to advance STEM dreams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new group of 20 Ugandan students has been selected to benefit from the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship, a Shs 3.85 billion initiative aimed at supporting talented learners from disadvantaged backgrounds who are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The programme, run by the Airtel Africa Foundation, will fully cover tuition and related academic expenses for the selected scholars, enabling them to concentrate on their education and career ambitions.

Among the beneficiaries is Edgar Baluku, a Computer Science student at Uganda Christian University, who said the sponsorship removes the financial strain that previously threatened his studies. At ISBAT University, Jordan Akatuha Byaruhanga is pursuing Networking and Cybersecurity with hopes of building a career that strengthens digital safety, while fellow student Khautharah Kanyange described the award as a breakthrough after several years of financial challenges.

A significant number of fellows come from Makerere University, including Isaac Mubiru, Juma Matovu Kikonyogo and Patricia Kisakye, who are all studying Software Engineering.

Others from the same institution include Nicholas Ojambo, Rishaliz Nakidde, Elisha Alvin Bifandhuba, Jasifa Ssegawa and Kalinzi Nassuna Rashida, all of whom are focused on applying technology to address practical challenges in society.

From Mbarara University of Science and Technology, the selected fellows include Melissa Atugonza Ateenyi, who is interested in expanding access to mental health services through digital solutions; Gloria Nyakato; and Michael Mukiibi Kirinnya, whose interests lie in community-based technological innovations.

At Kyambogo University, Gilbert Kizito is studying Information Technology and Computing, crediting the opportunity to the sacrifices made by his parents, while Esther Kisakye Faith views the fellowship as a pathway toward achieving her long-term professional goals.

Additional fellows, including Daniel Manige, are expected to pursue innovations in fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, health technology, cybersecurity and digital inclusion.

Together, the scholars represent a new wave of young innovators whose academic development is expected to contribute to Uganda’s expanding digital economy. Through continued investment in STEM education, the fellowship seeks to nurture future leaders capable of delivering transformative technological solutions across the continent.

Speaking about the initiative, Soumendra Sahu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Uganda, said the programme reflects the company’s commitment to equipping young Africans with the skills needed to drive long-term social and economic transformation.