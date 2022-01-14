20 schools in Apaa township fail to reopen

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty community primary schools in Apaa township bordering Amuru and Adjumani districts have failed to reopen.

The schools are; Real Foundation, Apaa, Ocuu, Lolayi, Coro, Mulila, Alony, Labongo Lworo, St John Bosco, St Kizito Luru, Juka, Akee, Hope Academy, Gazi Nile, Oyanga, Punu Dyang, Jesus The King, Paka Paka and Opiru.

Since Monday this week when schools reopened after nearly two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools in the Apaa township have remained closed.

The schools were established more than 10 years ago, and before closure they had more than 2,500 learners.

Apaa township, a highly contested area for by the Acholi and Madi tribesmen of Amuru and Adjumani districts respectively as well as the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), has no government-aided schools.

Rodento Okot, the headteacher for Apaa Nursery and Primary School and Chairperson Headteachers Association Primary Schools says that the schools in the area are facing challenges.

He explained that the problems range from lack of chalkboards, textbooks, destroyed desks and vandalized cupboards, and also land wrangles among others.

He added that the schools intend to only register learners in Kindergarten one to three and pupils from primary one to three only.

Richard Obaloker, the School Management Committee Chairperson for Lulai Primary School in Goro B aub village says that they are threatened by the recurring violent conflicts and unsuspecting armed men in the area noting that the learners and teachers might be prone to attacks.

He added that the schools have no textbooks for teachers and more than 400 learners. Obaloker is now appealing to the government and non-governmental organizations to support the different schools in the area.

Abraham Opiru, a resident and parent in the area said he is saddened by the continuous closure of the schools.

He appealed to the government and all stakeholders to support the schools for a better future for children in the area.

Prior to schools reopening, the Amuru district education department also extended financial supports to the 51 government-aided primary and five secondary schools respectively.

*****

URN