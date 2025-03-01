2 dead, 16 injured in fuso truck accident in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two family members died on the spot, while 16 others are still fighting for their lives at Arua Regional Referral Hospital after the Fuso truck they were traveling in overturned in Arua District on Friday. The accident involved a white Mitsubishi Fuso Canter truck, registration number UBB 434Q, which was transporting sacks of cassava along the Eceku-Bondo road, heading towards Arua City.

The vehicle overturned at 4:40 pm in Eceko village, Arivu Sub County, along the Bondo-Logiri-Arua road. The deceased have been identified as Francis Maguma, 17, and his brother, identified only as Acidri, 16, both residents of Okavu Cell in Ayivu West Division, Arua City.

Collins Asea, the Police Spokesperson for West Nile, confirmed the accident and said the incident occurred after Simon Okuci, the father of the two deceased brothers, hired the truck to transport cassava from his garden.

Asea added that after loading the cassava, the deceased, together with other people, boarded the vehicle. However, upon reaching Eceko village, the driver, still unidentified and on the run, lost control, making the vehicle overturn, killing the two brothers instantly and leaving 16 other passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Arua Referral Hospital, where they are battling for their lives as the police continue with further investigations. The police have attributed the accident to reckless driving by the driver, who is still at large.

However, some unconfirmed reports from Arua Regional Referral Hospital on Friday evening indicate that two other victims of the accident have also passed on, leaving the remaining 14 still admitted and receiving treatment. The police further appeal to the public to avoid using vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions and overloading them with goods and passengers.

Barely two weeks ago, a NileStar Bus, traveling from Kampala to Yumbe via Arua-Koboko, overturned in Oleba Sub County, Maracha District, killing the driver, identified as Bongomin, on the spot.

****

URN