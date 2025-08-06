19 killed, 13 injured in Hoima-Buliisa road crash

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nineteen people have been killed in a road crash in Hoima District. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11 p.m. at Nyabago cell, in Kigorobya Town Council, along the Hoima-Buliisa road.

The Fuso lorry registration number UBB 639W was carrying more than 50 market vendors who were returning to Hoima City from a market in Buliisa. The vehicle failed to climb a hill, lost control, and overturned, killing nineteen people on the spot and critically injuring 13 others.

Patrick Musinguzi, a resident of Kigorobya town council, explains that they had the vendors screaming for help immediately after the accident occurred.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, said that the driver has since fled to an unknown destination, and the hunt for him is on.

According to Hakiza, they have commenced investigations to establish the exact cause of the accident.

He says police evacuated the injured persons to Hoima regional referral hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, while the bodies were conveyed to Hoima city mortuary.

URN