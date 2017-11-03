Saturday , November 4 2017
18 soldiers killed in Malawi road accident

November 3, 2017

Blantyre, Malawi | AFP | At least 18 Malawian soldiers were killed on Thursday when the truck they were travelling in left the road at a corner and rolled three times, police said.

The military truck was carrying more than 60 passengers returning from training in the northern district of Mzimba to a military college in central Malawi.

“So far 18 soldiers have been confirmed dead, including the driver of the vehicle and three trainers,” Peter Botha, police spokesman for Mzimba district, told AFP.

A dozen people were admitted to the local hospital.

