18 NUP supporters remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luwero Grade One Magistrate has remanded 18 supporters of National Unity Platform for alleged involvement in protests. They include among others Godfrey Kavuma, Richard Ssebakijje, Jimmy Ssemanda, Livingstone Ssegujja and Godfrey Bukenya, all residents of Luwero town council.

They were arrested on 16th January 2021 in Luwero town council during protests following the declaration of President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the presidential race. After the declaration of Museveni, the youth mounted blockades along Kampala-Gulu highway and other feeder roads blocking traffic on the roads.

Police backed by Uganda People’s Defense Forces rounded up youths in the protests.

On Wednesday, the suspects appeared before Luwero Grade One Magistrate Doreen Ajuna on charges of causing interference on public roads contrary to section 65(1) (F) and 65 (2) of the Road Act 2019.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to Kitalya prison until 27th January 2021 when they will re-appear in court for their bail application.

However, the suspects were taken back to Luwero Central Police station waiting to be transferred to Kitalya prison on Thursday.

Police in Luwero district has arrested over 100 NUP supporters in alleged election violence.

At least 10 supporters are still on remand at Sentema prison on terrorism charges. It is alleged that the suspects and others at large on 18th November at Wobulenzi town council for purpose of influencing Kyagulanyi Ssentamu without due regard to safety to the property directly involved in the attack, burnt government vehicle registration number UG 1313W, attacked public officers and the Magistrate Court.

Scores of other supporters of Kyagulanyi from Luwero and Wobulenzi towns were charged with common nuisance and disobeying unlawful orders over alleged involvement in same protests.

