1,524 graduate from UCU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Christian University (UCU) has held its 26th Graduation ceremony.

The event took place on Friday at the university’s main campus in Mukono. Among the graduates, 860 were female, representing 56 percent, while 664 were male, making up 44 percent.



This year, 49 students attained First Class honours, with 24 females and 25 males earning that distinction.

Two students stood out for their outstanding academic performance. Diana Nansubuga, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, emerged as the best female student and the top science graduate with a GPA of 4.8.



Timothy Kirabo emerged as the best male student and overall top graduate with an exceptional GPA of 4.96 in the Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management. He was also recognised as the leading student in the humanities and arts category.

The School of Law also registered a rare academic feat. Rev. Professor John Kitayimbwa, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, announced that since 2019, only two students have graduated with First Class degrees in the Bachelor of Laws program.



Moses Waiswa, the former Guild President of the Kampala Campus, earned a GPA of 4.47 and was the top law graduate. He was joined by Ian Ndamwesiga, who scored a GPA of 4.45.

The University Chancellor, The Most Reverend Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, praised the university’s administration for maintaining a smooth and supportive learning environment. He urged the graduates to carry forward values that go beyond academic achievement.



“Do good to everyone, especially those who belong to the family of faith, for the betterment of Uganda and the generations to come,” he said.

The special guest at the ceremony was Dr. Philip Ryken, President of Wheaton College in the United States. Dr. Ryken spoke deeply about the connection between education, beauty, and faith.



Drawing from the biblical story of the woman with the alabaster jar, he highlighted how a life of sacrifice and devotion can reflect the beauty of God.



“Every graduate has the opportunity to reflect the beauty of the gospel in their daily lives. The most beautiful act in history was the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. When we live lives of purpose, love, and truth, we mirror that beauty to the world,” Dr. Ryken said.



He also praised the UCU campus, calling it one of the most beautiful learning environments and a true gift to its community.

Another highlight of the day was the graduation of Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in Uganda’s Parliament.

Ssenyonyi’s thesis focused on perspectives of corruption and its impact on service delivery, using Banda Parish in Nakawa West as a case study. He emphasized the need for Uganda to tighten its systems and create real consequences for corrupt practices.



According to his research, Uganda loses more than 10 trillion shillings annually to corruption, which significantly affects critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The graduation ceremony was filled with colour, celebration, and a sense of accomplishment. Families, faculty, and guests gathered to celebrate the academic and moral development of the students.

