150 children rescued from Kampala streets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 150 children have been rescued from the streets of Kampala following a city-wide rescue operation conducted by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement team and the Uganda Police on Wednesday.

The children mostly from Karamoja were picked from various parts of Kampala and taken to Kobulin Youth Rehabilitation and Skilling centre in Napak district for rehabilitation. A total of 13 suspected child traffickers were also arrested during the operation.

The suspects will be prosecuted for contravening the Child Protection Ordinance which prohibits any person from sending a child to beg or solicit for alms in a public place, street, office, or any business or commercial establishment. The ordinance also prohibits any person from living off the proceed of a child engaged in begging or soliciting for alms.

The ordinance provides that a person who contravenes these provisions commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding 40,000 Shillings or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

Last year, over 700 children were rescued from the streets and 36 child traffickers were convicted. The majority of the children that were rescued last year were taken to Masulita Children’s home where they can live a childhood free from exploitation and abuse but also be rehabilitated.

URN