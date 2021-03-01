15 murdered in Acholi from January to February

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 15 people have been murdered in Acholi Sub –Region between the months of January and February, according to police reports.

Agago district had the highest number of murder cases at seven followed by Amuru with four cases, reported to police. Gulu and Lamwo had two cases each.

A recent murder case was reported to police on Sunday in Agago where an eighteen-year-old girl identified as Collins Acayo, a Senior two student of Adilang Secondary School in Agago, was discovered dead in the bush with a slit throat. Police report indicates that the deceased was allegedly murdered during a revenge attack.

Police found that the deceased was on February 25th caught red-handed by her bothers having sexual intercourse with her 21-year-old boyfriend identified as Robert Grill Okema whom they beat severely leaving him with serious injuries and that in a bid to take vengeance, Okema’s relatives ganged up and murdered Acayo.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson said all the murder suspects are still at large but are being hunted by police. The case was reported to Patongo Central Police Station under Agago CRB 76/2021.

Meanwhile police in Amuru are holding a man identified as Robinson Ojok, a resident of Oliga Village in Pabbo Sub –County for allegedly murdering his wife. Ojok reportedly picked up a quarrel with Beatrice Amito on Saturday evening and battered her, leaving her with multiple injuries.

Police revealed that on Sunday morning the deceased fainted and was rushed to Lacor Health Center III where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Ojok was later arrested, detained at Pabbo Police Station and charged with murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

According to Okema, the rising cases of murder in the region is attributed to domestic brawls and other family related misunderstandings.

Okema calls for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in ending the vice which according to him is becoming rampant in the region.

Nelson Onono Onweng, the retired Bishop of the Diocese of Northern Uganda and the Chairman of Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative –ARLPI revealed that trauma as a result of the insurgency in Northern Uganda, is the one escalating the vice.

According to Onono, ARLPI has a project that aims at curbing murders, but due to financial constrain, they have not been able to reach every village within Acholi Sub –Region.

URN