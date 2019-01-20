12,000 Students Graduate at Gulu University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 12,234 students have graduated today after completing studies in various disciplines at Gulu University. This is the largest congregation in the 17-years of Gulu University’s existence.

Prof. George Openjuru Ladaa, the Vice Chancellor of Gulu University says the number brings to 13,782 students graduated since 2006 when the University held its maiden graduation with just 210 students.

A single Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) was conferred this year to Justus Biryomumeisho, whose studies focused on Financial Innovation in Corporate Governance and Non-Financial Performance of Financial Services Firms in Uganda.

However, Prof. Openjuru said the University is struggling to regain student numbers which have fallen to an all-time low over the past three years. Currently, there are 4,597 students in seven faculties and one institute. It is unclear why student enrollment tumbled over the past few years.

In her message, Education and Sports Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni cautioned against strikes saying that the persistent strikes in major public universities are responsible for a reduction in the number of foreign students and staff enrolling in the different universities over the past few years.

She urged students and staff to desist from solving issues using strikes saying it frustrates socio economic development. This was in a speech read for her by State Minister for Primary Health Care Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

****

URN