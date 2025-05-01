LUBOWA: 12 soldiers, SFC officer face charges after station attack

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt Samson Amo, from the Special Forces Command (SFC), and 12 other UPDF soldiers are facing charges of aggravated robbery and assault after they raided Lubowa Police Station Wednesday afternoon.

The Kampala Metropolitan South regional police headquarters has opened a case against Lt Amo and his group after they allegedly attacked the station, beat up its officers, and robbed both police personnel and civilians.

According to a report by Salama Namutosi, the Kajjansi Division Police Commander (DPC), Lt Amo led the assault on ASP Innocent Sunday, the Lubowa police station commander, along with four other officers — IP Claire Kisa, Sgt Kabaho, Sgt Njose, and Constable Tubwita.

Namutosi’s report to Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Richard Echega reveals that the incident began around 2 p.m. when ASP Sunday received a call from someone identifying himself as Lt Amo of the UPDF (SFC), instructing him to detain suspects they had arrested during an operation in Lubowa.

“The OC asked what operation it was and the offence against the people he wanted to be detained. The Lt instead responded by abusing the OC that he should stop being stupid,” Namutosi wrote. Sunday then invited Lt Amo and RA 250778 Private Opio Emmanuel to his office to clarify the situation. However, before any discussion could happen, about 12 armed UPDF soldiers arrived aboard M/V H4DF 3348, surrounded the station, and held everyone at gunpoint.

ASP Sunday said the soldiers beat him, other officers, and civilians at the station before fleeing after a crowd gathered. Police said the eight purported suspects brought by Lt Amo were severely assaulted, with six admitted to Doctor’s Hospital on Entebbe road.

“The reason as to why Lt Samson and the group had arrested these eight suspects is yet to be established because he could not explain to OC the issue,” Namutosi added.

Lubowa Police Station officers were properly beaten.

IGP @igp_ug1 as the head of the institution is quiet so is his supervisor, Hon @otafiire_k. pic.twitter.com/1aaB1uqxAi — Andrew Bagala (@andrewbagala) May 1, 2025

The full extent of civilian injuries remains unknown, as many victims fled. Meanwhile, three police officers’ phones and several civilians’ belongings were stolen during the attack.

Namutosi reported evacuating the injured victims and confirmed that cases of aggravated robbery and attempted murder have been officially opened against Lt Samson Amo and the soldiers involved. The Kampala South Regional Police Commander reinforced Lubowa police station with six more officers to replace the injured personnel.

Investigations are ongoing to determine why the arrests were made and to assess the conduct of the UPDF soldiers.

Acting UPDF Spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, had not yet responded to URN inquiries about possible action against the implicated soldiers. Notably, this is not the first time UPDF soldiers have raided a police station, following a similar incident at Lumuli Police Station two years ago.

******

URN