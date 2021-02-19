10 students benefit from ICPAU’s 2021 scholarship programme

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | A total of 10 students have been confirmed as beneficiaries for the second students scholarship programme for the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda for the year 2021.

Picked from both public and private chartered universities, the beneficiaries will be awarded scholarships to undertake the CPA course to qualify as professional accountants.

While announcing the winners, at a virtual event on Feb.18, ICPAU’s President, CPA Frederick Kibbedi urged the beneficiaries to take leave from sleep and concentrate so they finish the two and a half years course and join the already practicing professionals.

Currently, Uganda has slightly over 4, 000 professional accountants, of which, 3, 995 have qualified from ICPA-U since the start of the institute in early1990s.

Kibbedi spoke authoritatively about the accountancy profession.

“We need skills that are problem solving. Our quality of work should weed out those masquerading as accountants,” he said.

He told the beneficiaries not to cram or spot during examination period but to read and understand the subjects as a means of passing.

“You have joined a global, respected profession,” he told them.

Speaking on behalf of the ICPAU Chief Executive Officer, John Bosco Ntangaare (CPA), said the 10 beneficiaries were picked from a total of 187 competitors. For one to qualify, Ntangaare said, they needed to have qualified with an upper second class degree and written a convincing essay on a subject chosen by the institute.

He also urged the beneficiaries to work extra hard and complete the course on time because the institute would not meet any costs for retakes or [for] those who will fail to complete within the stipulated study time.

“We know you have the competence to complete the course within the shortest time possible,” he said.

Ntangaare said, classwork starts immediately and that the first examination will be written in June 2021.

The beneficiaries include; Racheal Nahurira (Makerere), Francis Mubiru (Kyambogo), Alex Kisakye (Makerere), John Michael Muyobo (Kyambogo), Precious Aheirwe (Kyambogo), Emmanuel Bugembe (Makerere), Mercy Orishaba (Uganda Christian University), Jotham Wante (Makerere), Andrew Ocen (Kabale) and Mary Carolyne Najjemba (Makerere).

Ntangaare said, the scholarship programme is part of the institute’s corporate social responsibility designed to sponsor 10 students every year.