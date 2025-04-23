🟨TORORO: President Museveni agrees to 3 new districts, City

✳ Tororo city ( city retains name Tororo)

✳ Mukuju district ( formed from Tororo Counties North & South)

✳ Mulanda district

✳ West Budama North & North East to form new district, name pending

✳ Nagongera to be elevated to a municipality

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today proposed a breakthrough compromise to end the decades-old conflict between the Japadhola and Iteso communities in Tororo.

Speaking during a meeting held today at State House, Entebbe, the President suggested that Tororo Municipality be elevated to a city status and maintained as a neutral administrative unit, with the establishment of three new districts to accommodate both sides.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Vice President Jessica Alupo, brought together leaders from the two ethnic groups who have long disputed the control and status of Tororo Town.

“We have agreed on the principle, Tororo becomes a neutral city, and we create three new districts, one called Mukuju, another Mulanda, and a third one whose name should be neutral. Some people want to call it Tororo, but we are saying no, go and get a neutral name,” President Museveni said.

The President advised both groups to engage in peaceful and private discussions regarding the naming of the third district.

“You don’t have to fight. Discuss among yourselves quietly. But it’s not correct to say you’re going to die over a name,” he emphasized.

As part of the proposed arrangement, the Iteso community would retain Mukuju, which is considered an uncontested area, and also benefit from the neutral Tororo City.

On the other hand, the Japadhola community would receive two new districts, including Mulanda and the third district, whose name is yet to be agreed upon.

President Museveni noted that this proposed structure would create fairness and restore balance.

“The compromise should be that the Badama get two new districts, and the Bateso get one district and a city. Just like in Mbale where there is both Mbale District and Mbale City, Tororo can also have a district and a neutral city,” he said.

He also criticized the prolonged ethnic contests which have stalled development in the region.

“You people are really wasting time for your people. What’s crucial is bringing services nearer to the people. That’s the reason we broke up larger districts like Bukedi, which once covered Pallisa and Busia, to create smaller, more accessible units,” the President said.

Quoting the scripture and drawing from his personal experiences, the President warned against divisive politics rooted in land ownership and ethnicity.

“I was a Mulokole myself until 1965. We used to say: ‘They left undone what they ought to have done, and they did what they ought not to have done, and there is no truth in them.’ That is what you have been doing,” he said.

“You remember the herdsmen of Ibrahim in the Bible who quarrelled over land. Ibrahim said if you go east, I’ll go west; and if you go west, I’ll go east. That is the wisdom we need today.”

Tororo Rock is the dominant landmark of of Tororo district.

President Museveni urged both sides to move beyond historical divisions and focus on the bigger picture.

“Even if you had said the whole of Tororo Town goes to the Bateso, so what? What matters is service, not ownership,” he stated.

“When we came to government, some people tried to raise old colonial boundary politics like parts of Rakai being in Buganda, but I said leave it. I’m not interested in those distractions,” he added.

The President emphasized that the conflict over the name “Tororo” should not derail the broader goals of unity and national development.

“We should not get stuck on the name Tororo. What matters most is wealth creation, not the name itself.”

He underscored that since Tororo is already a well-known name, allowing the town to retain that identity while assigning a neutral name to any new district would be a sensible compromise.

“If we say Tororo remains with the town, then the new district can take on a neutral name. That should not divide us,” he urged.

The President questioned the logic of both groups claiming exclusive rights to the name Tororo, reminding them that the Japadhola and Iteso both hail from the same region.

“How can the two teams each insist on naming one district Tororo? This place is home to both communities.” he said.

Reflecting on Uganda’s broader decentralization agenda, he reminded leaders that the core purpose of creating new districts was to bring government services closer to the people, not to deepen ethnic divides.

“Let us not allow the name of a place to become more important than the wellbeing of our people,” he said.

The President concluded by acknowledging the positive shift in tone among the leaders present and urged them to finalize their internal discussions and communicate their decisions through the Vice President.

“At least now you are beginning to be balanced. Finally, the Bateso have said, ‘Let’s be mutual instead of fighting over Tororo.’ That’s progress.”

On her part, Alupo presented a compromise plan, following a consultative meeting with representatives from both groups on April 22, 2025.

Addressing the gathering, H.E Alupo noted that the two communities had finally come to a shared understanding aimed at promoting peace, equity, and service delivery.

She revealed that both groups agreed to elevate Tororo

Municipality to city status, with the new city structure formed from the current Tororo North and South constituencies.

She explained that Kwapa Town Council would also be elevated to a municipality, while a new Mulanda District would be created, carved from Budama Central and Budama South.

In the same spirit of decentralization and access to services, Nagongera Town Council would also be granted municipality status. Additionally, she confirmed that an agreement had been reached to establish one more district in the eastern part of the area, whose boundaries and name would be determined later through mutual consultation.

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth, commended the Vice President for her pivotal role in steering the dialogue toward a peaceful solution.

“Yesterday, both sides met her and gave their stand, and I want to thank her again today. Thank you, Vice President, for your leadership,” Hon. Oboth stated.

The meeting was also attended by His Royal Highness Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor, the cultural leader of the Japadhola people, Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot, the Cultural Leader of the Iteso people, Hon. Hellen Grace Asamo, the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, religious and cultural leaders.