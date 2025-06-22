🟥 US bombs Iran nuclear sites

TEHRAN | TASS | The US Air Force has conducted a successful attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and all aircraft have returned to airbases, US President Donald Trump reported on Truth Social.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran’s space,” the US leader wrote. “All planes are safely on their way home,” he added.

According to Reuters, the attack involved B-2 strategic bombers previously redeployed to Guam, a US overseas territory in the Pacific. These aircraft are capable of carrying GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs, which are specifically designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground targets.

Experts believed earlier that this type of munition could be used in the strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, which lies buried approximately 90 meters below the surface.

TASS has compiled key information about the US strikes on Iran.

Attack

– Trump announced the operation via Truth Social.

– The strikes targeted three nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

– A “full payload of bombs” was dropped on the Fordow site.

– According to Reuters, the strikes were carried out by B-2 strategic bombers equipped with GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.

– This marks the first US military strike on Iran since 1979.

– ABC News reported that Israel received advance warning of the operation.

No impact yet

– Experts interviewed by NBC News say the strike on Fordow is unlikely to trigger a nuclear explosion or large-scale radiation release.

– International observers believe the site contained no nuclear warheads or reactors.

– Iranian officials stated that the Fordow facility had been evacuated ahead of time and suffered no irreversible damage.

‘Time for peace’

– Following the strikes, Trump declared that the “time for peace” has come

– He called it a “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world” and urged Iran to “agree to end this war.”

– CNN reported that Trump does not currently plan additional strikes and is awaiting a response from Tehran regarding negotiations.

– Earlier, Trump had not ruled out a strike on Iran, particularly on the Fordow site. The White House had indicated a decision would come within two weeks.

Abandoning diplomacy

– Prior to the strikes, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured European allies that Washington remained committed to a diplomatic resolution, The Wall Street Journal reported.

– Rubio held talks with officials from the UK, Italy, Cyprus, France, and Sweden over a two-day period.

– Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with European representatives in Geneva, but the negotiations failed to yield progress.

Israel

– For the first time since the conflict began on June 13, no rocket alerts were issued in Israel for over 24 hours.

– In response to the US strikes, the Israeli military tightened civilian restrictions, banning public gatherings and halting non-essential business operations.

Day 10 of escalation

– Israel initiated its military operation on June 13, citing the destruction of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs as its objective.

– Iran responded with retaliatory strikes, including with ballistic missiles and drones.

– Russia condemned Israel’s actions and signaled its willingness to mediate.

– On June 19, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the US against military involvement, cautioning that such interference could lead to “truly unpredictable negative consequences.”.