‎Moroto Regional Hospital experiences surge in epilepsy cases

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital have raised concerns over a sharp increase in epilepsy cases in the Karamoja sub-region, with the causes of the condition remaining largely unclear. Health experts at the facility cite infections, hereditary factors, cerebral malaria, typhoid, high blood pressure, and excessive consumption of crude waragi as some of the major contributing factors.

Among children, epilepsy is often linked to birth-related complications, including ruptured blood vessels in the brain or blood clots. Thomas Walunguba, the Principal Psychiatric Clinical Officer at the hospital, says that nearly two-thirds of all outpatients attending the mental health unit daily are diagnosed with epilepsy.

Walunguba warned that people living with epilepsy face a threefold risk of premature death, underscoring the seriousness of the condition and the need for greater public awareness. However, he emphasized that epilepsy is manageable and not a hopeless condition, especially when detected early and treatment is initiated promptly.

“Medication is available free of charge at health centres. What we need is support and encouragement for those affected to seek medical help,” Walunguba said. He added that with proper management, epilepsy can be effectively controlled, noting that treatment usually lasts for a minimum of one year, depending on the patient’s response.

A 2023 study by the Makerere University School of Public Health found Uganda’s national epilepsy prevalence rate to be 1.69 percent, affecting more than 770,000 people. Globally, epilepsy affects an estimated 50 to 65 million people, making it one of the most common neurological disorders worldwide.

***

URN