‎Bukedea Election Violence: NRM Chairperson killed

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sam Wamimbi, the Aligoli Sub-County National Resistance Movement-NRM Chairperson in Bukedea District, has died following violent clashes during the LCIII elections. The altercation reportedly involved supporters of both the NRM and independent candidates.

According to sources, the violence began on Tuesday evening when Wamimbi and his team moved through villages, firing bullets in the air. This action allegedly angered the local community, escalating tensions in an already tense electoral atmosphere.

On Wednesday morning, Wamimbi and his team reportedly returned to Kakere polling station with pre-marked ballot papers, sparking a confrontation with voters who discovered that the ballot boxes were already full. During the ensuing argument, Wamimbi was struck on the head by an unknown assailant.

He was rushed to Elgon Hospital in Mbale but later succumbed to his injuries. While being transferred to Mulago Hospital for further treatment, he passed away en route. The incident has shocked the local community. One resident said, “It is very sad to lose a brother and a friend in such a brutal manner. Wamimbi was a dedicated leader who cared deeply for the people of Aligoli Sub-County.”

The electoral contest in the sub-county saw independent candidate Benjamin Ecaat face off against NRM’s Kauka in a tense race. As of the filing of this report, the South Kyoga Regional Police had not issued an official statement but confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the violence and identify those responsible.

***

URN