Zirobwe police officers accused of campaigning for Minister Muyingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luweero is investigating officers attached at Zirobwe police station for allegedly campaigning for the incumbent Member of Parliament ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Robert Ssekitoleko the NUP candidate for Bamunanika County MP race has petitioned the District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane asking him to investigate the officers at Zirobwe police station for engaging in partisan politics.

Ssekitoleko alleges that the police are campaigning for the incumbent MP John Chrysostom Muyingo who is seeking re-election for the third term on NRM ticket.

Ssekitoleko explains that the officers have been seen mobilizing as well as giving out money to people asking them to vote for Muyingo.

He cites a recent meeting between Muyingo and NRM supporters at Namunyaga beach where participants were mobilized as well given transport refund by OC Zirobwe police station Jackson Bogere.

The meeting was convened at Namunyaga beach along Zirobwe-Kampala road with an objective of helping Muyingo to reconcile with the NRM supporters after they refused to vote him in concluded primaries.

Ssekitoleko tasked the DPC to explain how such a partisan officer will be able to police campaigns for all candidates.

Recently, Ali Ndawula the former contestant for NRM MP ticket for Bamunanika County also accused the same policemen of participating in vote-rigging leading him to lose the primaries.

Ndawula cited Namawojja village where OC Bogere allegedly engaged in vote counting as well as mobilizing supporters to vote for Muyingo.

He also accused Bogere of personally calling people who don’t support Muyingo and intimidating them.

But Bogere has denied the accusations saying the candidates are mistaking his community policing meetings for campaigns.

Bogere added that he has stopped Muyingo’s meeting and confiscated his public address system for breach of COVID-19 rules something he wouldn’t do in case he was his campaign agent.

Bogere said that on nomination day, Ssekitoleko held a procession in Zirobwe town council without any interruption and it was unfair for him to make false allegations against them.

The incumbent MP Muyingo couldn’t pick to respond to allegations.

But Abraham Tukundane, the Luweero District Police Commander explained that all police officers like any civil servant are not allowed to engage in partisan politics.

Tukundane has since promised to investigate the officer and thereafter take appropriate action.

******

URN