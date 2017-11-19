Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF picks ousted VP Mnangagwa for 2018 polls

Harare, Zimbabwe | AFP | Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party said on Sunday that former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking sparked a military takeover earlier this week, would be its candidate for president in elections scheduled for 2018.

“Mnangagwa was elected as president and first secretary of ZANU-PF… and was nominated as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections,” said a party official at a meeting in Harare.