Sunday , November 19 2017
Business Partners
Home / AFRICA / Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF picks ousted VP Mnangagwa for 2018 polls

Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF picks ousted VP Mnangagwa for 2018 polls

The Independent November 19, 2017 AFRICA Leave a comment 107 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Harare, Zimbabwe | AFP | Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party said on Sunday that former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose sacking sparked a military takeover earlier this week, would be its candidate for president in elections scheduled for 2018.

“Mnangagwa was elected as president and first secretary of ZANU-PF… and was nominated as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections,” said a party official at a meeting in Harare.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved