Zimbabweans sweep ANOCA Africa Olympics golf titles

Luanda, Angola | THE INDEPENDENT | Zimbabwe’s teenage sensations Munesu Chimhini and Miriam Masiya have clinched gold at the golf event of the 4th ANOCA African Youth Games at Mangais Resort in Luanda today.

Sixteen-year-old Masiya was in command from day one, winning the girls’ competition by a dominant 17 shots, while Chimhini, who is only 14, overcame a 3-shot deficit to win the 54-hole strokeplay inaugural event by two shots. Masiya carded one-under par 71 on day one, level par on day 2 and rounded it up with another 71.

Chimhini started with a level par 71, then a 74, before wrapping up a come-from-behind victory with a stunning 69 on the final day.

Chimhini, a Form 2 student at St George’s College in Harare, has been tipped as one of the country’s brightest prospects in the sport. Despite his age, he has already made waves on the local golfing scene, clinching the prestigious Hillside Masters title earlier this year — a performance that earned him recognition as a rising star in Zimbabwean golf.

Golf was included in the Africa Youth Games for the first time after a request from the Africa Golf Confederation led by Uganda’s Johnson Omollo. Unfortunately, the Ugandan Olympic Committee did not enter a team in the competition for 14-17 year olds, with handicap limits of 10 for boys and 18 for girls.