Zimbabwean central bank to introduce 100-dollar note

Zimbabwe to introduce 100 ZWL note

Harare, Zimbabwe | Xinhua | The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is set to introduce a new 100 Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) note, following instructions by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The instructions were given by Ncube in a “Statutory Instrument” published in the April 5 “Extraordinary Government Gazette.”

This follows the introduction of a 50 ZWL note in July 2021.

At Tuesday’s weekly foreign currency auction, the ZWL’s rate fell to 145.8721 ZWL to 1 U.S. dollar, down from the previous week’s 142.4237 to 1 U.S. dollar.

*****

Xinhua