Zeus The Agency named Agency of the Year at the 2024 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Zeus The Agency was awarded ‘Agency of the Year’ at the 2024 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAs), cementing its position as a leader in East Africa’s marketing industry. This milestone comes just a year after being named ‘Rising Agency of the Year’ in 2023, showcasing the agency’s rapid growth and impact.

Since its inception in 2019, Zeus The Agency has been pushing boundaries with bold, fresh campaigns that deliver results. This recognition as ‘Agency of the Year’ highlights Zeus’s ability to deliver creative solutions and impactful work that resonates with clients and audiences alike.

Celebrating a Year of Wins 2024 has been a standout year for Zeus, with several high- profile campaigns making waves:

I&M Bank’s ‘I&M @50’: Awarded Advertising Campaign of the Year.

Uganda Breweries Limited: Earned PR Campaign of the Year and Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Vivo Energy Uganda’s Heads Up Campaign: Recognized for Best Use of Partnership Marketing.

These campaigns reflect the agency’s ability to craft memorable stories and strategies that drive real results.

“This award is a testament to the creativity and dedication of our team,” said Jeffrey Amani, CEO of Zeus The Agency.

“It’s also a recognition of our clients’ trust in us to bring their ideas to life. We’re proud of our achievements and excited for what’s ahead.”

Zeus The Agency’s strength lies in its deep understanding of East Africa’s unique culture and market dynamics. With a team of passionate creatives, the agency combines local insights with cutting-edge marketing techniques to deliver campaigns that connect with audiences and elevate brands.

Whether working with startups or established companies, Zeus consistently delivers solutions that stand out in the crowded marketplace. From digital campaigns to on-ground activations, the agency focuses on creating work that drives impact and grows businesses.

While this award is a major milestone, Zeus is already looking to the future. The agency plans to continue pushing creative boundaries and setting new industry standards, and it is focused on delivering even more standout work for its clients.