Zelensky to meet Trump in Washington on Monday

KIEV, Ukraine | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

“We had a long and substantive conversation,” he said, referring to an earlier phone call with Trump, which also involved some European leaders and lasted for more than an hour and a half.

Zelensky further said that about an hour of the call was dedicated to his one-on-one conversation with Trump.

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace,” Zelensky said, voicing support for Trump’s proposal to hold a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

“Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” he said.

Zelensky underscored the importance of ensuring that European countries are involved in the peace process in order to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees together with the United States.

According to Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, the talks also involved European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as leaders of Italy, Germany, Finland, France, Poland and Britain.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday in the U.S. state of Alaska. At a joint press conference afterward, the two leaders underscored progress had been made, though no formal deal was reached on the Ukraine crisis. ■