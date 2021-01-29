Youths storm NRM office in Arua over unpaid allowances

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of youths on Thursday stormed the party offices in Arua over the alleged embezzlement of over 7 Million Shillings. The money was reportedly sent from the NRM Secretariat to facilitate the youths to participate in the Special Interest Groups-SIGs elections that were held on Wednesday.

More than 400 youths from the two divisions of Ayivu and Arua Central had demanded to be paid 20,000 Shillings for transport and lunch facilitation before voting but were told to wait until voting is completed and results declared. However, after the voting and declaration of results, the youths demanded their pay but were told the money had already been paid out to their leaders.

The angry youths accused the NRM Chairperson Joyce Amaguru and the NRM Administrative Secretary James Emvi of conniving to squander their money.

Amaguru told the youths that the money had already been paid to their leaders, but this generated more chaos from the youth forcing the police to intervene.

Nine youths were drawn from 54 wards in Arua to vote and each of them was meant to receive 20,000 Shillings. The money was reportedly given to one of the candidates who disappeared with it and switched off her phone.

Early this week, NRM officials of Arua district were summoned by the RDC Festus Ayikobua following reports that they diverted over 26 Million Shillings sent to facilitate NRM candidates at various levels in the district.

URN