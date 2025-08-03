Youth challenged to make their voices count

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Youth have been challenged to speak out about issues that matter to them. ‘

The call to action was echoed by the State Minister for Minerals, Phiona Nyamutoro, at the launch of the 2025 edition of the “Brave Girls Festival,

Nyamutoro shared her journey to leadership, narrating that she grew up in an ordinary family and said her path was shaped by the challenges she saw in her community. She challenged the youth not to be afraid of aiming high. “I believed in myself because I saw problems and wanted to be part of the solution,” she said. “You don’t have to be rich or special. You just need courage and purpose.”

The Brave Girls Festival is a youth-led campaign that gives girls and young women a chance to talk openly about their lives. The festival promotes learning, leadership, and confidence-building among youth, especially those often left out of national conversations.

Nyamutoro cautioned whereas the internet is very powerful, it can also mislead young people. “Many youth are influenced by what they see online, but not everything is true,” she said. “We need more safe spaces where they can talk, learn, and grow with the right information.

The minister also called for more empowerment for girls ahead of the coming elections. “When you empower a girl to vote or lead, you shape the future of a whole community,” she said.

The festival also spotlights other social issues girls face, like early pregnancy, violence, and lack of access to good education or health services. During the COVID-19 lockdown, for instance, teenage pregnancies rose sharply, exposing the gaps in support and information for young people.

Reach A Hand Uganda, the group behind the Brave Girls Festival, said they want to bring these issues to the attention of leaders, especially during election season. “We want decision-makers to listen and act,” said CEO Humphrey Nabimanya. “Girls and young women deserve to live in a country where they are protected, respected, and given opportunities.”

This year’s festival will take place in Nebbi District in September and later in Kampala in October. It will feature music, art, discussions, and stories from people who have overcome great odds.

The launch was also graced by Natasha Nyonyozi, the current Miss Uganda. She spoke about being body-shamed as a child, told she was too thin to be beautiful.

“But I chose to love myself,” she said. “Today, I’m Miss Uganda. No one should define you but yourself.”

Another speaker, actress Cleopatra Koheirwe, talked about how she uses her acting career to raise awareness about real issues. “I’ve played many roles, including people with disabilities,” she said. “Art helps us understand each other better and break harmful beliefs.”

