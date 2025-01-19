Youth activists call on judiciary to end civilian trials in military court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of youth activists have called upon the judiciary to break its silence on human rights violations, particularly when Ugandans are prosecuted in military courts.

The activists claim that the judiciary’s inaction and silence have enabled prolonged injustices, persecution, and subjugation of civilians, activists, and political dissidents in military courts across the country.

Their call to judicially follows the ongoing trial of Dr Kizza Besigye who was abducted in Nairobi-Kenya in November last year and subsequently arraigned for trial in the General Court Martial. His lawyer, Eron Kiiza, was also recently arrested at General Court Martial in Makindye, summarily tried and sentenced to nine months in prison which he was on his duty of representing his client.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, activists led by Agather Atuhaire condemned the practice of trying civilians in military courts, criticizing the Judiciary, led by Chief Justice Owiny Dollo for its silence on the matter, calling it a clear violation of human rights.

“Our appeal is first and foremost to the judiciary, who are mandated by law to protect citizens and uphold justice. They must take action, as no one is immune to these injustices and impunity. Today it is Eron Kiiza, tomorrow it could be anyone, including themselves in the judiciary,” Atuhaire said.

She added: “Many people don’t realize they could end up in similar situations. For instance, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi was a victim of the Public Order Management Act, which he had supported. Similarly, former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura faced similar circumstances. This is why I want to emphasize to the judiciary and all Ugandans that upholding the rule of law is crucial for everyone.”

George Victor Otieno, another activist, has urged the Supreme Court to expedite the delivery of judgment in the Attorney General vs. Michael Kabaziguruka appeal and provide a clear timeline or explanation of the case’s status.

Judith Nalukwago, another youth activist, has urged Ugandans to unite in demanding that the judiciary put an end to the rampant violations of the law and the persecution of government opponents and critics.

Last week the same group of activists, in protest against Aron Kiiza’s arrest were arrested in Kampala marching towards the High Court in Kampala, carrying placards that called for his release. These were later produced in court and later released on court bail.

On Thursday, the same activists were barred from accessing the Supreme Court as they attempted to present a petition to Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, expressing concerns about the trial of civilians in the military courts, particularly the case of lawyer Eron Kiiza.

URN