World’s most expensive live fish bought for a whopping Shs6.7bn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | S Legend, a red and white Koi Carp bred in Japan became the most expensive live fish ever sold, after fetching a mind blowing price of $1.8 million (Approx. Shs6.7 billion), more than $1.3 million more than the previous record.

The fish is 101cm-long (about 3-foot rulers) and is a Koi Carp from the highly-regarded Kohaku variety. It was bought by a collector from Japan after a fierce bidding war at the Saki Fish farm in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The female carp won first prize at the prestigious All Japan Koi Show last year, and is expected to bag her second title this year, which greatly increased collectors’ interest.

Fans and collectors of Koi carp are now expected to travel from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the most expensive fish ever sold