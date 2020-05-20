Woman who forced daughter into prostitution remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mother who was recently arrested by police for allegedly forcing her daughter into prostitution has been charged and remanded to Kigo prison. The woman identified as Zura Mukamana, was arrested by Katwe police station after reports that she hired out the girl to two different men in exchange for food and money.

Mukamana’s arrest followed a viral video in which the 14-year-old girl claimed that she was being forced by her mother to have sexual intercourse’s with men. In the aftermath, the police arrested the woman and two of the men who allegedly abused the minor. The men were identified as Fred Bulega, 41 and the other as John Mwesigye,18.

Before the viral video, Mukamana had reported a case of a missing child at Salama and police started investigations into the matter. But during investigations, police found the girl at her father’s home where she had run for refuge.

Yesterday, Mukamana and Bulega appeared before Makindye Grade One Magistrate Lorna Patience Tukundane and were charged with aggravated trafficking in children. Court heard that during the month of December 2019 at Masajja Kibira B Zone in Makindye Ssabagabo, Mukamana threatened and forced her to the home of Bulega for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The duo has however been advised not to say anything in regards to the charges against them because they are capital in nature and can only be tried by the High Court. She was remanded to Kigo prison while Bulega who is alleged to have defiled and impregnated the 14-year-old will be at Kitalya government prison until June 5, 2020.

The girl has since been taken to a rehabilitation centre for counselling.

******

URN