Winners and losers in Local Government polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The just-concluded district local government elections have delivered a mixed verdict for incumbents, returning political veterans, and first-time challengers, with voters in several districts opting for change while others reaffirmed familiar leadership.

Across the country, the polls were marked by landslide victories, tightly contested races, low voter turnout, and a growing wave of disputes, as winners pledged improved service delivery and losers signalled court challenges over alleged irregularities.

Former Pader District Chairperson Alfred Akena has reclaimed the LCV seat after securing 20,779 votes and returning to office a decade after his first tenure ended.

In Nakaseke, Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka secured a fifth term in office.

According to the results, Koomu, a retired teacher, secured a massive victory after garnering 49,516 votes, defeating independent candidate Fredrick Kakooza, who obtained 8,720 votes.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Nakasongola District, LCV Chairperson Sam Kigula lost his seat after serving two terms. Kigula was defeated by Male Youth Council Chairperson Rogers Kulaba Ssemanda. By the time of filing this story, the results for Luwero District had not yet been declared.

In Busia district, John Charles Namayindi, a radio presenter with Voice of Busia FM, has won the race. Namayindi, who contested as an independent candidate, polled 38,194 votes, beating five other candidates, including incumbent NRM’s Stephen Mugeni Wasike, who polled 28,707 votes.

However, incumbent LCV Chairperson Stephen Mugeni Wasike rejected the results, alleging exaggeration of voter numbers in polling stations in Masaba, Masafu, Buhehe, and Sikuda sub-counties. Mugeni said he intends to petition the courts seeking the nullification of the results.

NUP’s Geoffrey Wandera also rejected the outcome, saying the entire electoral process, from presidential to local government, was marred by vote rigging. Meanwhile, the newly elected chairperson, John Charles Namayindi, pledged teamwork and improved service delivery, particularly through better road infrastructure.

In Ntungamo, Charles Mucunguzi retained the position and was declared the winner of the LCV race with 84,903 votes (51.19 per cent ), narrowly defeating Kabeho, who polled 80,465 votes (48.51 per cent). Naboth Mpireirwe, who withdrew from the race, still received 503 votes (0.30 per cent).

In Amuru, Christopher Odongkara, the NRM flag bearer, has been declared the new Amuru District Chairperson after a landslide victory. Odongkara, who previously served as LCIII Chairperson for Pabo Sub-county from 2016 to 2021 before unsuccessfully contesting for Kilak County Parliamentary seat, garnered 18,161 votes, defeating independent candidate Opio Atwom, who polled 4,732 votes, and FDC’s Denis Rom with 4,720 votes.

In Oyam district, Nelson Adea of the People’s Progressive Party bounced back as LCV Chairperson, after defeating NRM’s Benson Walter Dila and independent candidate Peter Emuna. According to results released by District Returning Officer Joseph Omona, Adea secured 45,914 votes, against 24,041 votes by his closest rival, Walter Dila.

Independent candidate Peter Emuna accepted the results, citing the vast size of the district as a challenge during campaigns, and said he would return in 2031.

In Arua City, Former Makerere University Guild President Lawrence Alionzi, popularly known as Dangote, has been declared the winner of the Arua City mayoral race. Alionzi, the NRM flag bearer, polled 32,663 votes, defeating independent candidate Trinity Ceaser Draecabo, who got 3,197 votes, and DP’s Gaspar Pirio, who garnered 1,712 votes.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Alionzi attributed his victory to strong mobilisation and a campaign message focused on improving service delivery.

In Madi Okollo, the incumbent LCV Chairperson, Ismail Drabe Adirisi of the NRM party, retained the seat in a tightly contested election. According to the official results announced by the District Election Administrator, Samuel Olet, Drabe garnered 16,014 votes, narrowly defeating independent candidate Bruno Onzima, who polled 15,917 votes. Another independent contender, Antes Oyemy Asedri, received 254 votes.

****

URN