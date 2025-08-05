Why the AU is pushing for domestic Hepatitis B funding by 2030

African continent bears heavy burden of hepatitis-related diseases, with more than 91 million people currently infected

NEWS ANALYSIS | RONALD MUSOKE | This year’s World Hepatitis Day commemoration has cast the spotlight on the importance of local financing, integrated health services, and strong political will in combating hepatitis B, across the continent.

Meeting in Kampala ahead of this year’s World Hepatitis Day celebrated every July 28, senior representatives of African governments, health experts, researchers, academics, the private sector and development partners unanimously called for increased domestic investment in health systems as a central strategy for eliminating hepatitis B as a public health threat by 2030.

“We call upon member states to ensure that by 2030, at least ninety-five per cent of pregnant women receive timely and comprehensive antenatal care, including provider-initiated testing and counselling for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B Virus during the first trimester,” a joint statement from the three-day conference on the triple elimination of HIV, Syphilis and viral hepatitis, reads in part.

Viral hepatitis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, impacting over 300 million people globally yet its response remains poor when compared to other infections such as HIV/AIDS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common strains of viral hepatitis are A, B, C, D, and E. However, Hepatitis B is the most worrisome, as it has the largest global burden and if it is left untreated, it can cause serious liver damage, including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Over 91 million living with Hepatitis in Africa

Dr. Jean Kaseya, the Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) noted during the Kampala conference that the continent bears a heavy burden from hepatitis-related diseases, with more than 91 million people currently infected. In 2019 alone, Africa recorded 1.2 million new infections and 125,000 deaths from hepatitis, underscoring the need for urgent and sustained action.

“Countries like Egypt have shown that it is possible to dramatically reduce hepatitis prevalence through strong national screening and treatment campaigns,” Dr. Kaseya said via video link during the opening day of the Tiple Elimination Conference in Africa, held under the theme, “Unifying Actions: Achieving Triple Elimination in Africa by 2030.”

“Rwanda and Uganda have also made significant progress by integrating hepatitis services into broader health programmes. This proves what can be achieved with the right political will and strategic partnerships.”

Strategic domestic investment

At the core of the African Union’s message was a clear push for domestic resource mobilization. Ambassador Amma Twum-Amoah, the AU Commission’s Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, emphasized that lasting solutions to hepatitis B elimination must come from within African countries themselves.

“We must advocate for increased domestic investment in maternal and child health. Achieving elimination is not just possible—it is our responsibility to the next generation of Africans,” she said.

Twum-Amoah urged member states to prioritize health financing in national budgets and to reduce reliance on donor support. According to her, sustainable financing will allow for the scale-up of hepatitis B prevention, testing, and treatment services—especially when integrated with antenatal care and immunization programmes.

Role of African Medicines Agency

The African Union also highlighted the strategic importance of the newly established African Medicines Agency (AMA) in achieving health security across the continent. The AMA is expected to play a pivotal role in improving regulatory oversight and promoting local manufacturing of medical products such as vaccines, diagnostics, and paediatric treatments.

“The AMA will reduce our dependence on external supply chains and reinforce Africa’s health strategy,” Twum-Amoah said. “From vaccines to diagnostics, we must strengthen our ability to deliver safe and affordable products directly from within the continent.”

This regulatory shift, Twum-Amoah, said is expected to bolster the African Union’s wider health agenda by ensuring consistent access to quality-assured health commodities, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Uganda and Rwanda: models of integration

Among countries taking a leading role, Uganda has notably expanded access to hepatitis B services through a national integration approach. Screening, vaccination, and treatment are now routinely offered at public health facilities, particularly in regions with high prevalence.

By combining these services with HIV and maternal health programmes, Uganda is demonstrating a scalable model for other countries. This aligns with the AU’s vision of integrated, efficient, and rights-based health systems.

Similarly, Rwanda has adopted a national strategy that includes mass vaccination, community-based outreach, and improved surveillance mechanisms—contributing to significant reductions in hepatitis-related illness.

The World Health Organization’s global hepatitis strategy aims to end hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, by reducing new hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65% between 2016 and 2030.

Stephanie Kurdach, the Infectioud Disease Analyst at Global Data says viral hepatitis is easily preventable, diagnosable, and treatable. “Unfortunately, several barriers to eliminate viral hepatitis exist. Most individuals living with viral hepatitis are unaware of their diagnosis,” she says.

The theme of this year’s World Hepatitis Day is “Let’s Break It Down.” Kurdach says the call to action refers to “breaking down” the financial, social, and systemic barriers that are preventing the elimination of viral hepatitis.

“Specifically, the goals for World Hepatitis Day 2025 according to the World Hepatitis Alliance include ending the stigma for people living with hepatitis, increasing awareness for individuals to access necessary hepatitis resources, advocating to provide resources to those most in need, and working together to achieve hepatitis elimination.”

Africa CDC’s four strategic priorities

Going forward, the Africa CDC has come up with four strategic priorities including; strengthening pandemic preparedness and response by building resilient public health systems capable of early detection and rapid response; securing sovereign access to health products by expanding local manufacturing of diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics; mobilizing sustainable health financing through domestic resource allocation and innovative funding mechanisms and transforming healthcare delivery by empowering local communities, investing in health workers, and leveraging digital health innovations.

Dr. Kaseya emphasized that success hinges on community ownership. “Women, children, and grassroots leaders must be at the center of this movement. Their voices, leadership, and lived experience must guide our actions.”

He also highlighted the Africa CDC’s ongoing work with member states, the African Union Commission, regional economic communities, and civil society organizations to implement these priorities.

Turning point for Africa’s health security

Amb. Twum-Amoah said the African Union is committed to supporting all member states in achieving the 2030 elimination targets. “The path to disease elimination is not built on declarations—it requires commitment, accountability, and solidarity,” she said. “Let this commemoration not just mark a day, but a turning point in our collective responsibility to ensure health equity for all Africans.”