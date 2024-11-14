Why Moyo men avoid accompanying partners to antenatal care

Moyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Men’s involvement in maternal and child health in Moyo district is dismal, medics have revealed.

Male involvement in maternal and child health is a practice where fathers are expected to be present, accessible, available, understanding, willing to learn about the pregnancy process, and eager to provide emotional, physical, and financial support to the woman carrying the child.

Uganda launched the national Male Involvement Strategy in Maternal and Child Health in 2014, but in Moyo district, only a quarter (26 percent) of men accompany their expectant wives when they go for Ante Natal Care (ANC).

Drani Buga Geoffrey, in-charge of Metu Health Center III, revealed that although the ANC coverage is beyond their target, the expectant mothers go alone to health facilities.

Harriet Abalo, a midwife at the facility, explains the involvement of men, especially in Ante Natal Care brings better health outcomes for mothers and their children because they help with issues of nutrition, finances, and referrals.

Baatiyo Rose Ipe, the female district councilor representing Metu Sub County to the district council argues that some men don’t take good care of their women and feel uncomfortable moving together for ANC.

Ipe also claimed that men who are HIV positive do not want to accompany their women for ANC for fear of having their HIV status known.

Comfort Ruth, an expectant mother in Metu Sub County, said the majority of men don’t go with their wives for ANC because of a lack of awareness about the importance of ANC, and the uncertainty about their HIV Status, especially those in extramarital affairs.

Vincent Anguzu, reiterated the claims, saying most men fear being tested for HIV, especially when they are not ready for the results.

Drani said they are going to start conducting meetings to sensitize and educate the public on the importance of male involvement in ANC.

