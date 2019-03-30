Why Minister Nantaba snubbed police summons

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Information, Communications and Technology, Idah Nantaba Erios has shunned police summons to record a statement in relation to the death of Ronald Ssebulime.

In a letter dated March, 29th, 2019 sent to the Criminal Investigations Department, Nantaba says she is unable to report in person because she has been directed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to stay at her home until he himself instructs otherwise.

“In such circumstances, I’m restrained to travel to Kibuli CID headquarters as you requested. But you may in the meantime consider visiting my premises to record the required statement,” reads Nantaba’s letter in part.

The Spokesperson of CID Vincent Ssekatte says that they had not yet received Nantaba’s letter.

Nantaba was summoned by Police on March, 25th, to record a statement pertaining the death of Ssebulime who was shot dead by police as he was suspected to be trailing the Minister on March 24th.

Ssebulime who was traveling on a motorbike was arrested, handcuffed before being shot dead by police on Sunday March 24th, 2019.

This is after Nantaba tipped Police that she was being trailed by two men riding a grey Suzuki motorcycle Registration number UDL 822A. She reportedly said that the suspected assassins had trailed her for a distance of 40 km from Sezibwa Bridge up to Naggalama Trading Center.

The late Ssebulime a, motor biker was buried on Wednesday at his home in Mubende amidst grief and curses to the state.

Police has since arrested Corporal David Ssali, Police Constables Ronald Opira and Ronald Baganza over his murder.

*****

URN