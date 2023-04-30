Who is newly appointed Bishop Lawrence Mukasa?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Monsignor Lawrence Mukasa, the Vicar General of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese, as the new Bishop of Kasana Luwero Diocese. The announcement was made by the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco.

Monsignor Mukasa, aged 66, will replace Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, who was appointed as Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese on December 9, 2021.

The announcement was made at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral in Luwero town council, where Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga, the Kasana Luwero Diocesan Administrator, read the Papal Nuncio’s statement.

The Nuncio congratulated Monsignor Mukasa on his appointment and invoked abundant blessings upon his pastoral ministry.

He also expressed gratitude to Monsignor Xavier for his services during the time of vacancy of the episcopal see.

But who is Monsignor Lawrence Mukasa the New Bishop?

Monsignor Mukasa was born on March 14, 1957, in Nabwiri village in the Diocese of Kiyinda-Mityana. He received his primary education at Kakindu Primary School from 1964 to 1969 and Nswanjere Preparatory Seminary from 1969 to 1970.

He joined Kisubi Minor Seminary in 1971-1976 and thereafter went to National Major Seminary Katigondo Masaka, where he pursued philosophical studies. He joined St. Mary National Seminary, Ggaba Kampala, in 1981, where he pursued theological studies until 1984. He studied the history of the church at the Pontifical Gregorian University of Rome from 1990 to 1992 and was ordained as a priest on June 24, 1984, at Mwera parish by the Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana, Emmanuel Wamala.

Monsignor Mukasa served as curate of Bukalagi and Naluggi parishes from 1984 to 1986. He was also the spiritual director of the National Major Seminary of Katigondo, Masaka, from 1992 to 1997. From 1997 to 2001, Mukasa served as parish priest of Bukalagi and spiritual director of St. Mbaaga Major Seminary, Kampala, from 2001 to 2005. He served as lay apostolate commissioner from 1998 to 2011.

He has served as Vicar General of Kiyinda Mityana since 2005 and was appointed Vicar for the Clergy in January 2018. Monsignor Mukasa will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop not later than three months from the date announced by the church, according to the canon laws.

While the news of his appointment has received a lukewarm reception from some Christians in Kasana Luwero Diocese, Charles Ssebyala, the head of Laity at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace Cathedral, welcomed it, saying that the Diocese will benefit from his experience and pastoral ministry.

