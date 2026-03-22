When the forests die, nations follow

Uganda loses between 90,000 to 120,000 hectares of forest annually.

COMMENT | ALEX ATWEMEREIREHO | On the 21st day of March each year, the world pauses if only momentarily to acknowledge forests. Yet this observance, International Day of Forests, risks becoming ceremonial rather than consequential, poetic rather than political. For forests are not mere landscapes of trees; they are the unwritten constitutions of nations living archives of sovereignty, ecological intelligence, and intergenerational justice. To speak of forests, therefore, is not to indulge in environmental sentimentality, but to confront the architecture of human survival itself.

Globally, forests cover approximately 4.06 billion hectares, accounting for about 31% of the Earth’s land surface, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO, 2020). Yet this statistic conceals a more troubling truth: the world continues to lose about 10 million hectares of forest annually an area roughly the size of Iceland. Since 1990, over 420 million hectares have been lost to deforestation, largely driven by agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, and extractive industries (FAO, Global Forest Resources Assessment, 2020). More recent satellite-based assessments by Global Forest Watch indicate that in 2023 alone, the tropics lost 3.7 million hectares of primary rainforest equivalent to losing nearly 10 football fields of forest every minute.

These are not abstract figures; they are a ledger of ecological debt accumulating at a rate that no economic growth can repay. Forests regulate approximately 75% of accessible freshwater, host over 80% of terrestrial biodiversity, and sequester nearly 30% of global carbon emissions each year. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP, 2023) affirms that without forests, the global ambition to limit warming to 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement becomes not merely difficult, but mathematically improbable. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, Sixth Assessment Report, 2022) further warns that deforestation and forest degradation contribute approximately 10–15% of global greenhouse gas emissions annually surpassing emissions from the entire global transport sector.

Forests are thus not peripheral to climate discourse; they are its fulcrum. Their preservation is intrinsically tied to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation). The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development explicitly recognizes that sustainable forest management is indispensable to poverty eradication, food security, and resilience against climate shocks.

In Uganda, the story is both instructive and cautionary. Forest cover has declined from approximately 24% in 1990 to about 12.4% in recent years, according to the National Forestry Authority. The Government of Uganda’s State of the Environment Report (2022) further estimates that the country loses between 90,000 to 120,000 hectares of forest annually. This precipitous decline reflects systemic pressures: rapid population growth (currently exceeding 3% per annum), heavy reliance on biomass energy (over 90% of households depend on firewood and charcoal), weak enforcement regimes, and contested land tenure systems.

Forests must be reclaimed not only as economic assets but as national heritage and moral responsibility. Indigenous knowledge systems, which have preserved forests for centuries, must be integrated into modern conservation strategies. Education systems, media, and civic institutions must cultivate an ethic of environmental stewardship that transcends generations.

The consequences are already visible and measurable. Uganda has experienced increasing climate variability, with prolonged droughts in the cattle corridor, devastating floods in regions such as Kasese, and landslides in Bududa and Mbale. The Ministry of Water and Environment (2023) reports that catchment degradation due to deforestation has reduced water flow in major rivers by up to 30% in some regions. Agricultural productivity on which over 70% of Ugandans depend has become increasingly unpredictable, threatening food security and rural livelihoods.

Yet Uganda is not without a legal and institutional framework. The National Forestry and Tree Planting Act provides for the conservation, sustainable management, and development of forests. Section 5 of the Act establishes the National Forestry Authority, mandating it to manage Central Forest Reserves, while Section 33 criminalizes illegal harvesting, timber trafficking, and encroachment. Complementing this is the National Environment Act, whose Section 44 explicitly prohibits the degradation of wetlands and forest ecosystems and imposes restoration obligations.

At the constitutional level, Article 245 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda mandates Parliament to enact laws for environmental protection, while Objective XIII of the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy enshrines the duty of the State to protect important natural resources, including forests, on behalf of the people of Uganda. Article 39 further guarantees every Ugandan the right to a clean and healthy environment, a provision that has been judicially interpreted as enforceable and justiciable.

Regionally, the East African Community Protocol on Environment and Natural Resources Management (2006) obligates partner states to harmonize policies on forest conservation and combat illegal logging. Internationally, instruments such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement impose obligations both binding and normative on states to conserve forest ecosystems and reduce emissions from deforestation.

And yet, despite this elaborate legal architecture, forests continue to fall. This paradox of robust law and fragile enforcement demands intellectual honesty. The crisis is not one of knowledge deficiency; it is one of political will, governance integrity, and economic prioritization. Forests are often sacrificed at the altar of short-term gain, their value discounted because it is diffuse, long-term, and non-market.

A hectare of forest cleared for agriculture may yield immediate profit of a few hundred dollars, yet the World Bank (2021) estimates that the ecosystem services provided by intact forests carbon sequestration, water regulation, soil conservation, and biodiversity are worth between USD 3,000 to 6,000 per hectare annually when properly accounted for. The failure, therefore, is not economic; it is epistemic. We have persistently undervalued what sustains us.

The economist Herman Daly warned in Beyond Growth (1996) that “the economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment, not the reverse.” This insight remains profoundly ignored. Likewise, Wangari Maathai in Unbowed (2006) wrote, “When we plant trees, we plant the seeds of peace and seeds of hope.” Earlier still, Rachel Carson cautioned in Silent Spring (1962) that humanity stands at a crossroads where “the road we have long been traveling is deceptively easy, a smooth superhighway on which we progress with great speed, but at its end lies disaster.” These are not rhetorical flourishes; they are prophetic warnings grounded in science and experience.

What, then, must be done?

First, forest governance must be reimagined as a matter of national security. The degradation of forests undermines food systems, water availability, and climate resilience core pillars of state stability. Governments must elevate forest protection from a technical environmental issue to a strategic priority, backed by adequate funding, enforcement capacity, and political oversight. National budgets must reflect this priority; currently, environmental sectors in many developing countries receive less than 1% of total public expenditure.

Second, economic incentives must be realigned. Payment for ecosystem services (PES), carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) mechanisms offer pathways to monetize conservation. Uganda has already piloted REDD+ strategies, but scaling requires transparency, accountability, and community inclusion. Without equitable benefit-sharing, conservation becomes exclusionary and unsustainable.

Third, energy transitions are non-negotiable. In countries like Uganda, where over 90% of energy consumption is biomass-based, deforestation is structurally embedded in the energy economy. Expanding access to electricity, promoting clean cooking technologies, and subsidizing alternatives such as LPG are not environmental luxuries; they are policy necessities.

Fourth, land tenure systems must be clarified and secured. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS, 2022), over 60% of land disputes are linked to unclear ownership. This ambiguity fuels encroachment into forest reserves. Secure land rights, particularly for customary landholders, incentivize long-term stewardship and sustainable land use.

Fifth, enforcement must be uncompromising. Illegal logging syndicates, often transnational in nature, continue to exploit governance gaps. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC, 2020) estimates that illegal logging generates between USD 50–150 billion annually worldwide. This is organized crime, not subsistence activity. It must be confronted with intelligence-led enforcement, cross-border cooperation, and institutional integrity.

Sixth, restoration must accompany conservation. The Bonn Challenge (2011) and the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) commit countries to restore millions of hectares of degraded land. Uganda has pledged to restore 2.5 million hectares by 2030. This commitment must transition from paper to practice through large-scale afforestation, agroforestry, and landscape restoration programs.

Finally, there must be a cultural reawakening. Forests must be reclaimed not only as economic assets but as national heritage and moral responsibility. Indigenous knowledge systems, which have preserved forests for centuries, must be integrated into modern conservation strategies. Education systems, media, and civic institutions must cultivate an ethic of environmental stewardship that transcends generations.

The stakes could not be higher. Forests are the lungs of the planet, yes but they are also its memory, its regulator, and its silent guarantor of life. Their destruction is not merely an environmental issue; it is a civilizational failure with irreversible consequences.

As the world marks the International Day of Forests, the question is not whether we value forests in principle, but whether we are willing to defend them in practice through law, policy, science, and personal responsibility. History will not judge us by the eloquence of our declarations, but by the integrity of our actions.

In the final analysis, forests are not asking for our charity; they are demanding our wisdom. And wisdom, unlike rhetoric, requires courage.

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The writer is a lawyer, researcher, governance analyst and an LLM student in natural resources law at Kampala International University.

alexatweme@gmail.com