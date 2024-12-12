What you can add to your festive season this year

Bring Everyone Together with Unmissable Entertainment, Compliments of DStv and GOtv

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The festive countdown is here, and DStv and GOtv are making this season one to remember! From gripping dramas and festive movie nights to action-packed sports and fun- filled kids’ shows, our entertainment line-up promises unforgettable moments for every family.

Holiday Programming for Every Family Moment

Starting 15 November through 3 January, DStv will feature a special Holiday Channel (available from DStv Access and Up), loaded with family-favourite films, seasonal specials, and exclusive shows.

On GOtv, enjoy holiday programming tailored to bring you and your loved ones closer together, offering something for every viewer.

Must-Watch Content for Every Viewer

From local dramas and telenovelas to international blockbusters, the options are endless.

Local Hits: Dive into thrilling shows like Sanyu, Crossroads, Damalie, and Elders’ Classroom on DStv’s Pearl Magic Prime and GOtv’s Pearl Magic.

International Dramas: Catch powerful storylines with Yellowstone, Lord of the Skies Season 9, and Queen of the South Season 3.

Movies: Enjoy action-packed weekends with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Birds of Prey on Studio Universal.

Cooking Shows: Add flavour to your holidays with Outchef’d Season 3 and Star vs. Food: Malaysia on the Food Network.

Unmissable Sports Action

Football enthusiasts can enjoy every pulse-pounding moment from the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, with highlights from Boxing Day through the New Year. Plus, motorsports fans can experience the thrill of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 6–8 December.

Festive Fun for Kids

Keep the little ones entertained with daily adventures:

Nickelodeon: SpongeBob Square Pants and Monster High Season 2.

Nick Jr.: Paw Patrol and Baby Shark’s Big Show.

Cartoon Network: Supa Strikas and Pokemon Horizon.

CBeebies: Bluey and Hey Duggee.

Stay Connected Anytime, Anywhere

For those on the go, the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream apps ensure you never miss a moment. Download the MyDStv App or MyGOtv App to manage your account and access top-notch entertainment wherever you are.

This festive season, let DStv and GOtv bring joy, connection, and unforgettable memories to your home. Wishing you and your family a very festive holiday – DStv and GOtv, love it!