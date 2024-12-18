What is known about apprehension of perpetrator of terror attack on Russian general

MOSCOW | TASS | The perpetrator of the terrorist attack that killed Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov has been detained. He was identified as a 29-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center reported.

He confessed to being recruited by Ukrainian intelligence. The detainee was transferred to investigators.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.

Apprehension and confession

– The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center reported the apprehension of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack targeting Lieutenant General Kirillov and his aide Ilya Polikarpov.

– The suspect is an Uzbek national born in 1995.

– He admitted to being recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services.

– On their orders, he arrived in Moscow, received a high-powered homemade explosive device, and placed it on an electric scooter near the entrance to Kirillov’s residence.

– To monitor Kirillov’s residence, the suspect rented a car-sharing vehicle and installed a Wi-Fi camera in it, transmitting live video to conspirators in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine).

– After receiving the video feed showing the officers leaving the building, he remotely detonated the explosive device.

– The suspect was promised $100,000 and relocation to an EU country in exchange for carrying out the attack.

– The perpetrator was transferred to investigators.

Details of the terrorist attack

– According to the investigation, on the morning of December 17, an explosive device placed on a scooter near a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in southeastern Moscow was activated.

– Kirillov and his aide were killed in the explosion.

– The Investigative Committee has filed criminal charges for murder, terrorist attack, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

