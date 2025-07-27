West Nile youth demand 20% representation in local government

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Youth in the West Nile region are demanding a minimum of 20% representation in local government structures, decrying persistent underrepresentation in key decision-making roles.

Despite constituting 73% of Uganda’s population and making up 22 million of the registered voters, youth currently occupy just 0.9% of seats in Parliament—only five out of 529 MPs. At the local government level (LC II and above), only two youth councilors are elected per council, often with minimal influence within party structures.

Savior Rwothomio Kakunda, the Nebbi District Youth Councillor, says youth are systematically sidelined from LC I up to the district level.

In Koboko District, Gift Peter faulted the current electoral college system used to elect National Youth MPs. He argued that this system forces aspirants to spend excessively on campaigns, which not only discourages competent candidates but also leads to co-option, undermining effective service delivery.

From Zombo District, Marvis Atyeronimungu highlighted the lack of youth voices in higher government tiers. She said most youth leaders serve only at the village level, and those who claim to represent youth at the national level often do not understand the realities of underprivileged young people.

In Yumbe District, Raheem Siyasa raised concern over youth exclusion from local government budget conferences, noting that this limits their ability to influence planning and the implementation of youth-related programs.

Meanwhile, in Pakwach District, Emmanuel Uvuru, Deputy Speaker of Pokwero Sub-county, accused some youth chairpersons of neglecting their responsibilities, which leaves youth councillors overburdened. He recommended induction training for newly elected youth leaders to enhance their understanding of governance.

However, not everyone blames the system alone. James Uyullu, LC5 Chairperson of Zombo District, attributed low youth representation to limited interest in leadership and government programs. He urged young people to get organized, respect authority, and engage in community development as a stepping stone to leadership.

Ronald Ofoyrwoth, Executive Director of the Nebbi NGO Forum, backed the call for greater youth inclusion. He noted that while women have a 30% quota in political representation, youth are left far behind.

Patrick Ulwor, the Senior Community Development Officer for Pakwach District, advised youth to get involved early in the planning and budgeting processes. He emphasized that this is key to ensuring their priorities are considered and presented at the national level.

With general elections looming, West Nile youth are hoping that increased visibility and advocacy will translate into tangible reforms—giving them a stronger voice in the decisions that shape their future.

