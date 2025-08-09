West Nile Tourism Cluster to reap from Tourism Day

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Tourism Cluster in West Nile has started preparations for next month’s National Tourism Day celebrations. The event will be held on 27th under the Theme: Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, highlighting the critical role Tourism plays in driving sustainable development and positive change across economies, societies and the environment.

The cluster, which comprises 13 districts and Arua City, has commenced activities at various Tourism Sites as well as sensitisation of communities for presentation during the event in Arua City.

In Pakwach district, which is the main entry point to West Nile, Wanglei, which is the separation point for the two historical brothers Nyipiir and Labongo, Omach Pilgrimage site at Pakuba near Pakwach Bridge, Owiny Primary School Total Eclipse Site, Emin Pasha Fort in Wadelai, Pacer Blacksmith, Art and Craft Community, Fish Landing Site in Panyimur and Pakwach Bridge itself are among the key Tourist Sites earmarked for the celebrations.

In Nebbi district, the Catholic Church Cathedral, Bethel, the smallest church for only three people, built by the Korean CoU Missionaries in 1996, Got-Nebbi Hills, Loj-jodong ground, where Nyipiir died and was buried, Goli Border Customs and Jukia hills are among the major Tourist Sites. In Zombo district, the major focus is on the Alur Kingdom palace at Atiak, the Nyagak Power Plants and the Tea and Coffee plantations and value addition sites.

But in Madi Okollo district, sites like Ajai Wild Life Reserve, Fish Landing Sites along River Nile, the Cotton Ginnery at Rhino Camp Town Council, Madi Cultural grounds and Ajai FC owned by UWA, among others, are set for a facelift.

According to Zahara Night, the Tourism Officer for Madi Okollo district, Restoration processes are ongoing, as well as capacity building for Community Conservation Rangers to guide the visitors.

In Arua district, which borders Arua City, the key tourist focus will be on Kuru Waterfalls Resort in Arivu, Isara Memorial Library and the Historical site. Colonial Leprosy and CoU Missionaries Burial Site in Kuluva and the Mini Hydro-Electricity Dam. For Arua City, which is the host for the national tourism celebrations, key sites like Arua Hill, the Golf Grounds, Okpova Ancestral meeting place in the centre of the City, Saka Oak tree of Natural Justice in Ediofe, Ediofe Catholic and Mvara Anglican Cathedrals, which are sources of historical evangelization, Arua Airport, the Central Market.

Other sites in the City include: Abi Agro Tourism Farm institute, the Presidential demonstration farm in GiliGili, the Ombaci Massacre Mass Grave of June 24th 1981, Oguruguru Beach in Oravu village, Abairo water falls in Oluko, Muni University, and NTC and Mvara PTC, Night Life places in Arua city and Sports Activities in Onduparaka, Boxing and Golfing.

Fred Wathum, the Senior Tourism officer of Arua City, said all the Tourist Sites in the region are set and ready to receive the visitors before, during and after the celebration of World Tourism Day.

In the Madi Sub region in Obongi district, cultural practices and community sensitisations are already ongoing in addition to organising Art and Craft works. This is according to Elizabeth Amen Daniels, the Tourism Officer for Obongi district.

Over 4000 guests are expected to attend the national Tourism Day celebrations, and all hotels and guest house owners in Arua and the surrounding towns of Nebbi, Maracha and Koboko are already booking in guests.

URN