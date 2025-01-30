West Nile security agencies call for calm over DRC insecurity

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies in West Nile region have urged the public to remain calm and be vigilant amid the upward fighting between the M23 Rebels and government forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

The conflict in the City of Goma, located in eastern DRC, has intensified between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army (FARDC), along with its allies.

The war, which reignited in November 2021, has since led to a humanitarian crisis, and growing frustration over the rebel offensive which has consequently resulted in protests, with demonstrators targeting foreign embassies in the capital, Kinshasa.

However, following the outbreak of this battle, a diplomatic team from European Union that was scheduled to travel on a project mission in Arua on Thursday 30th January 2025 has been forced to cancel the trip on grounds of insecurity until further notice.

Taban Amin the Deputy Director External Security Organization in charge of West Nile confirmed the cancellation of the EU delegation trip to Arua adding that though this was due to diplomatic advice, the region remains calm.

“It’s true I got the same note of cancellation of the visit of the EU team to Arua but as of now West Nile is secure both along the border and inside parts of DR Congo, but they will come after sometime,” said Taban Amin.

Meanwhile Collins Asea, the regional Police Public Relations Officer for West Nile, has assured residents that security agencies are on high alert within the region, along the Uganda DRC border and into Congo.

He called for calm, emphasizing that the situation along the Uganda-DRC border remains under control, but also advised the public to be cautious of strangers who enter into the Country.

Goma, a strategic Lakeside City bordering Rwanda, is a major transport and trade hub. It is also located near vast mineral reserves essential for the production of mobile phones and other electronic devices, making it a key factor of interest in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the threat of war in Goma, businesses in West Nile border districts of Pakwach, Nebbi, Zombo, Arua, Arua city, Maracha and Koboko have continued normally with dozens of Congolese nationals crossing into and out of Uganda with merchandize as usual

****

URN