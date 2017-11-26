THIS WEEK: Muntu defends seat as FDC holds presidential debate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party on Nov.19 converged at Nsambya Youth Sharing hall in Kampala to listen to four contestants for the post of party president – incumbent Mugisha Muntu, his close challenger Patrick Amuriat a former member of parliament, Dan Matsiko and Moses Byamugisha who were engaged in a live televised debate ahead of the Nov.24 polls.

In line with the theme, ‘advancing dialogue for party growth and democracy’, candidates mainly focused on party ideology, grass root mobilization, eliminating internal conflicts and building party structures in their presentations.

Muntu who has faced a challenge of conflicts during his reign said FDC is not the only party facing such issues but the strength is on how they are solved.

“The issue should be do you have the capability amongst leaders to deal with those differences and manage them? My administration has all the answers and we have live examples of fruitful efforts based on tolerance and reconciliation,” he said answering the question of unity.

The polls bring to an end about four months of nationwide campaigns which have been most times interrupted by the on-going ‘Tojikwatako’ a campaign by members of the opposition against a move to amend article 102(b) of the constitution to remove presidential age limits.

Candidates’ rallies were halted by security operatives and sometimes candidates arrested citing holding unlawful assemblies.