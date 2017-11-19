THIS WEEK: Mbarara councilor suffers acid attack

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov.08 a night before he was set to appear before the commission of inquiry investigating land matters, Amos Katureebe the councilor for Nyamityobora in Mbarara was attacked by unknown persons who poured acid on him.

Katureebe who has since been admitted in Intensive Care at Mengo hospital was expected to testify about the theft of land in the district.

However, the Mbarara Municipality speaker Bonny Tashobya was arrested as a prime suspect after Katureebe mentioned in his statement to police that he saw the speaker pour something on him when he turned after hearing some one’s voice behind.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the inquiry Justice Catherine Bamugemeriere warned that whoever was involved in the attack would be brought to book.