THIS WEEK: Bullisa Locals reject Shs3.5million land compensation funds

Bullisa Locals reject Shs3.5million land compensation funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Jan.04 meeting between Land Minister Betty Omongi and the locals of Bullisa district who own land at place where government intends to construct the Central Oil Processing facility didn’t yield much after they failed to agree on compensation money.

The government had earlier proposed to pay Shs2.1million per acre but this was revised to Shs3.5million, a new figure that was rejected too. Instead the land owners said they want Shs10miilion for an acre or they will not give in their land.

As this happens, government is mooting for amendment of article 26 of the constitution to allow the government to compulsorily acquire private land for development even when the owner is not yet fully compensated.

According to the government relocation programme, they need land measuring about 310 hectares where they will build the facility, an access road and a base camp to be used during the petroleum development activities.

For this, people to be affected include residents of Kasenyi, Kisomere, Uduk II, Kibambura, Mvule, Ajigo, Kirama, Kigwera north East, Kigwera south East and Bikongoro.