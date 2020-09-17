We shall pardon Akena – UPC vice president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Congress party vice president Kaleb Titia Kamure has said the party is ready to forgive and reconcile with Jimmy Akena whose presidency was nullified the Court of Appeal.

Justices Christopher Madrama Izama, Elizabeth Musoke and Irene Mulyagonja in a unanimous decision early this month ruled that Akena held the UPC presidency illegally.

This comes almost five years after Akena appealed to the court to stay a High Court ruling that nullified his election as the UPC party president. The former UPC party vice president, the late Joseph Bossa then under Olara Otunnu faction filed an application in court challenging Akena’s presidency highlighting that he was controversially declared president.

Speaking to the press in Kitgum municipality on Thursday, Kamure says the recent court verdict overturning Akena as UPC president is a victory that will see the restoration of the opposition party to its former glory.

Kamure alleges that during Akena’s illegal tenure in office, the party was driven on non-UPC ideologies since he sought for an alliance with President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement Party- NRM.

Kamure says although Akena veered off the party’s ideology and fought some of the members who stood for its growth, peace will be made since it’s clear that his actions were influenced by President Museveni.

He says Akena should take an opportunity following the court ruling to mend peace with his party mates for the sake of his father’s heritage as the founding father of UPC.

Kitgum district UPC party chairperson Gaston Otto Okello welcomed the court ruling and described it as a landmark for the revival of the party.

Alfred Okwera, the UPC party coordinator for East Acholi says the ruling is a blessing for the party’s grass-root mobilization unlike in the past when majority party members shied away from contesting under UPC party ticket.

He also notes that it is incumbent on the party’s national council, disciplinary and forgiveness committee to mend peace following factions that emerged during Akena’s tenure in office that has divided the once glorious party.

Efforts to get comments from Akena were futile as he didn’t pick phone calls. However, speaking to the press in Kampala shortly after the court of appeal nullified his presidency, Akena said the rulings were taken over by events.

The Court of Appeal also ordered for the fresh election of a legitimate UPC party leader.

