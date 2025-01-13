Water crisis hits Kasese town

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A severe water crisis has hit Kasese Municipality putting the lives of residents at risk of poor hygiene and sanitation as well as their associated effects.

The residents especially from the Central and Nyamwamba Divisions say they are currently finding it hard to access safe water for domestic use. The most hard hit areas are; Kizungu, Kanyangeya and Nyakasanga West.

Justine Kabugho, a resident of Kizungu cell revealed that they started experiencing the challenge of water shortage early December last year, forcing the residents to resort to fetching contaminated water from River Nyamwamba.

She was skeptical that they might be hit by diseases such as typhoid.

Esther Muhindo, a resident of Nyakasanga West, said in addition to the challenge of water shortage, some tap operators have hiked the prices of a jerrycan of water from shillings 100 to between shillings 300 and 500.

Because many families can’t afford this fee, they opt to fetch water from open sources such as pounds and rivers.

Pimako Kasereka, the Nyamwamba Division Chairperson is worried that is the crisis lings on, it could affect schools once they reopen early next month.

But the Kasese Branch Manager for the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Andrew Muhumuza say they are soon finalising the infrastructure to tap water from River Kyanzutsu to the main treatment plant in a bid to produce sufficient quantity of water to the population.

However he says there has been improved water supply in the last one year.

URN