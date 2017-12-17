We want to manage our donor money, Karamoja leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On a tour and annual retreat to the Karamoja region last week, European diplomats were asked by local leaders to be sending funds directly to them other than sending it through the respective ministries, a thing that was opposed by Minister John Byabagambi.

“We want to manage our money. We want you to send the money directly to us”, said the Moroto District Chairman Andrew Keem Napaja who added that a lot of money has been directed to develop the area but very little reaches the common man or is used to perform the intended activities as a lot of it remains at the center yet at times it completely gets held up in the treasury.

However, Byabagambi who is in charge of Karamoja affairs advised the funders who had gone to the area to listen to people’s challenges first hand to treat the allegations with a pinch of salt saying those leaders have already failed to account for the little money that government allocates to them and that he can’t guarantee that donor funds will be put to efficient use if it’s management is handed to these leaders.