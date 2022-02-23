WAKISO: UNRA clears structures in road reserve

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has demolished illegal structures worth millions of Shillings in Wakiso town council on the reserve of Kampala-Hoima road.

Backed by heavily armed police officers, UNRA officials on Tuesday razed down semi-permanent structures, furniture shops and stalls in Wakiso town council amidst pleas from several traders to allow them to remove their goods in vain.

They also marked the permanent structures in the reserve for future demolition and warned the occupants to find alternative places to operate from. The four day operation, according to UNRA officials started in Wakiso town council up to Namusera trading center along Hoima road.

The affected traders said that despite operating in the road reserve, UNRA ought to have alerted them to remove their merchandise to avoid losses.

Charles Kyobe Jjamba, one of the affected traders described the demolition as double jeopardy, saying that they were evicted from the streets of Kampala and decided to find solace in Wakiso town council where they are also being chased.

Nasif Kalyowa, the representative of Wakiso Town Council at the district defended the operation, saying they sent out notices through the media.

UNRA’s Media Relations Manager, Allan Ssempebwa said that the operations are countrywide and are meant to clear and remove encroachers from all road reserves starting with Hoima road. He said that all the affected people were notified but some decided to pay a deaf ear while others complied.

According to Ssempebwa, the road reserves are marked with visible mark stones but some people decide to destroy them and put up their structures.

URN