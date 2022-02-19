Wakiso district embarks on mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Waksio, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district authorities are targeting to vaccinate one million people against Covid-19 in seven days.

The Wakiso District Health Officer, Dr. Mathias Lugoloobi said that they will be working with security personnel, local leaders, and Village Health Teams-VHTs to mobilize the communities to take part in the exercise.

According to Lugoloobi, a total of 200,000 doses have been received by the district.

According to records, a total of 690,000 people have been vaccinated in the district since the beginning of the exercise. Of these 350,000 received their first dose while more than 150,000 got their second jab. Authorities say that more than 8,000 people have contracted the sickness since the outbreak leaving 160 dead.

The Resident District Commissioner Justine Mbabazi commended the medical team and the general public for the joint effort to fight the pandemic. Mbabazi is optimistic that the leadership will play a key role to mobilize vaccination to enable the communities to live a safe and healthy life.

The Wakiso Vice LCV Chairperson Betinah Nantege said that there is a need to sensitize the public to allay fears about the effects of the vaccines. She also appealed to the VHTs and village chairpersons to mobilize the people to get vaccinated to prevent them from suffering the effects of Covid-19.

*****

URN